Image Source : PTI (FILE) Coronavirus: Ashok Gehlot demands Supreme Court inquiry into Tabligh's New Delhi event (Representative image)

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has demanded s Supreme Court inquiry into Tabligh-e-Jamaat event in New Delhi that caused a huge spike in Coronavirus infections across the country. Gehlot said that a sitting or retired Supreme Court judge should head the inquiry into the event held in the month of March. He also called for punishment for the person who was responsible for the event held right when COVID-19 infection was spreading through the country.

"An inquiry should be conducted by a retired or sitting judge of the Supreme Court over the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi. It is an issue of grave concern. We have to find the person responsible for it and punish him/her," said Ashik Gehlot. He was quoted by ANI.

Tabligh-e-Jamaat event held in Nizamuddin Markaz in New Delhi saw attendance from thousands of tabligh members that involved members from abroad as well. After the event, these members dispersed across India and neighbouring countries. In India, a huge spike in coronavirus cases was attributed to Markaz event.

About 30 per cent of coronavirus cases in India have been connected with Tablligh members.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News