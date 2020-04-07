Govt mulls requests from states, experts on extending lockdown

File Image/PTI

The government is considering on extending the lockdown period in the country. Quoting government sources, news agency ANI reports that several states and experts have recommended extending the lockdown to contain the further spread of the coronavirus. "A lot of state governments, as well as experts, are requesting Central Government to extend the lockdown. Central Government is thinking in this direction," ANI tweeted quoting government sources. Earlier on Monday, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao suggested extending the lockdown period.

Earlier today, Union Minister Rajnath Singh chaired a group of ministers meeting to decide the plan of action by the Centre on COVID-19. Apart from discussions on the lockdown, deliberations were also held on the availability and smooth passage of essential supplies and particularly to Corona hotspots. The meeting was attended by Home Minister Amit Shah, I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan among others.

