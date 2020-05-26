Tuesday, May 26, 2020
     
Coronavirus cases in India cross 1.4 lakh mark; deaths at 4,167. Check state-wise list

India coronavirus cases in the country have crossed 1.4 lakh mark taking positive patients toll to 145380 including 4,167 deaths while 60.491 have recovered, according to the health ministry's figures released on Tuesday.

New Delhi Updated on: May 26, 2020 9:10 IST
Image Source : AP

Coronavirus cases in the country continue to rise.

India coronavirus cases in the country have crossed 1.4 lakh mark taking positive patients toll to 145380 including 4,167 deaths while 60.491 have recovered, according to the health ministry's figures released on Tuesday. The country is under the third extended phase of the lockdown which will remain in place till May 31 in order to contain the spread of the virus. 

India is slowly opening markets, shops after several states have allowed relaxations in the lockdown rules so that the economy does not suffer much. Earlier on Monday, domestic flight operations resumed in the country after almost a gap of 2 months amid lockdown. However, several flights were also cancelled due to various reasons adding further trouble for the commutters.

Meanwhile, overall number of global coronavirus cases was nearing the 5.5 million mark, while the deaths have increased to more than 346,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Tuesday morning, the total number of cases stood at 5,494,287, while the death toll increased to 346,229, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

State-wise list of COVID-19 cases, deaths in India

Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases* Cured Deaths**
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 33 0
Andhra Pradesh 3110 1896 56
Arunachal Pradesh 2 1 0
Assam 526 62 4
Bihar 2730 749 13
Chandigarh 238 186 3
Chhattisgarh 291 72 0
Dadar Nagar Haveli 2 0 0
Delhi 14053 6771 276
Goa 67 19 0
Gujarat 14460 6636 888
Haryana 1184 765 16
Himachal Pradesh 223 67 5
Jammu and Kashmir 1668 809 23
Jharkhand 377 148 4
Karnataka 2182 705 44
Kerala 896 532 5
Ladakh 52 43 0
Madhya Pradesh 6859 3571 300
Maharashtra 52667 15786 1695
Manipur 39 4 0
Meghalaya 14 12 1
Mizoram 1 1 0
Nagaland 3 0 0
Odisha 1438 649 7
Puducherry 41 12 0
Punjab 2060 1898 40
Rajasthan 7300 3951 167
Sikkim 1 0 0
Tamil Nadu 17082 8731 118
Telengana 1920 1164 56
Tripura 194 165 0
Uttarakhand 349 58 3
Uttar Pradesh 6532 3581 165
West Bengal 3816 1414 278
Cases being reassigned to states 2970    
Total# 145380 60491 4167

