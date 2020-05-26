Coronavirus cases in India cross 1.4 lakh mark; deaths at 4,167. Check state-wise list

India coronavirus cases in the country have crossed 1.4 lakh mark taking positive patients toll to 145380 including 4,167 deaths while 60.491 have recovered, according to the health ministry's figures released on Tuesday. The country is under the third extended phase of the lockdown which will remain in place till May 31 in order to contain the spread of the virus.
India is slowly opening markets, shops after several states have allowed relaxations in the lockdown rules so that the economy does not suffer much. Earlier on Monday, domestic flight operations resumed in the country after almost a gap of 2 months amid lockdown. However, several flights were also cancelled due to various reasons adding further trouble for the commutters.
Meanwhile, overall number of global coronavirus cases was nearing the 5.5 million mark, while the deaths have increased to more than 346,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
As of Tuesday morning, the total number of cases stood at 5,494,287, while the death toll increased to 346,229, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.
State-wise list of COVID-19 cases, deaths in India
|Name of State / UT
|Total Confirmed cases*
|Cured
|Deaths**
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|33
|33
|0
|Andhra Pradesh
|3110
|1896
|56
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2
|1
|0
|Assam
|526
|62
|4
|Bihar
|2730
|749
|13
|Chandigarh
|238
|186
|3
|Chhattisgarh
|291
|72
|0
|Dadar Nagar Haveli
|2
|0
|0
|Delhi
|14053
|6771
|276
|Goa
|67
|19
|0
|Gujarat
|14460
|6636
|888
|Haryana
|1184
|765
|16
|Himachal Pradesh
|223
|67
|5
|Jammu and Kashmir
|1668
|809
|23
|Jharkhand
|377
|148
|4
|Karnataka
|2182
|705
|44
|Kerala
|896
|532
|5
|Ladakh
|52
|43
|0
|Madhya Pradesh
|6859
|3571
|300
|Maharashtra
|52667
|15786
|1695
|Manipur
|39
|4
|0
|Meghalaya
|14
|12
|1
|Mizoram
|1
|1
|0
|Nagaland
|3
|0
|0
|Odisha
|1438
|649
|7
|Puducherry
|41
|12
|0
|Punjab
|2060
|1898
|40
|Rajasthan
|7300
|3951
|167
|Sikkim
|1
|0
|0
|Tamil Nadu
|17082
|8731
|118
|Telengana
|1920
|1164
|56
|Tripura
|194
|165
|0
|Uttarakhand
|349
|58
|3
|Uttar Pradesh
|6532
|3581
|165
|West Bengal
|3816
|1414
|278
|Cases being reassigned to states
|2970
|Total#
|145380
|60491
|4167
