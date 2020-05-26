Coronavirus cases in India cross 1.4 lakh mark; deaths at 4,167. Check state-wise list

Image Source : AP Coronavirus cases in the country continue to rise.

India coronavirus cases in the country have crossed 1.4 lakh mark taking positive patients toll to 145380 including 4,167 deaths while 60.491 have recovered, according to the health ministry's figures released on Tuesday. The country is under the third extended phase of the lockdown which will remain in place till May 31 in order to contain the spread of the virus.

India is slowly opening markets, shops after several states have allowed relaxations in the lockdown rules so that the economy does not suffer much. Earlier on Monday, domestic flight operations resumed in the country after almost a gap of 2 months amid lockdown. However, several flights were also cancelled due to various reasons adding further trouble for the commutters.

Meanwhile, overall number of global coronavirus cases was nearing the 5.5 million mark, while the deaths have increased to more than 346,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Tuesday morning, the total number of cases stood at 5,494,287, while the death toll increased to 346,229, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

State-wise list of COVID-19 cases, deaths in India

Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases* Cured Deaths** Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 33 0 Andhra Pradesh 3110 1896 56 Arunachal Pradesh 2 1 0 Assam 526 62 4 Bihar 2730 749 13 Chandigarh 238 186 3 Chhattisgarh 291 72 0 Dadar Nagar Haveli 2 0 0 Delhi 14053 6771 276 Goa 67 19 0 Gujarat 14460 6636 888 Haryana 1184 765 16 Himachal Pradesh 223 67 5 Jammu and Kashmir 1668 809 23 Jharkhand 377 148 4 Karnataka 2182 705 44 Kerala 896 532 5 Ladakh 52 43 0 Madhya Pradesh 6859 3571 300 Maharashtra 52667 15786 1695 Manipur 39 4 0 Meghalaya 14 12 1 Mizoram 1 1 0 Nagaland 3 0 0 Odisha 1438 649 7 Puducherry 41 12 0 Punjab 2060 1898 40 Rajasthan 7300 3951 167 Sikkim 1 0 0 Tamil Nadu 17082 8731 118 Telengana 1920 1164 56 Tripura 194 165 0 Uttarakhand 349 58 3 Uttar Pradesh 6532 3581 165 West Bengal 3816 1414 278 Cases being reassigned to states 2970 Total# 145380 60491 4167

ALSO READ | Coronavirus worldwide cases near 5.6 million; death toll at 347,861

ALSO READ | 'Human trials for COVID-19 vaccine may begin in at least 6 months'

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage