Supreme Court verdict on Rafale has opened doors for fresh investigation into the deal: Congress

Congress party has reacted to the Supreme Court verdict on the Rafale deal. Party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala in a press conference has said that the apex court's verdict has opened doors for fresh investigation in the matter.

The Supreme Court Thursday gave clean chit to the Modi government on the purchase of 36 fully loaded Rafale fighter jets from French company Dassault Aviation, rejecting the plea for registration of an FIR by the CBI for alleged commission of the cognisable offence in the deal.

The apex court dismissed the pleas seeking review of the December 14, 2018 verdict in which it had said that there was no occasion to doubt the decision-making process in the procurement of 36 Rafale fighter jets.

