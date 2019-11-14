Thursday, November 14, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Supreme Court verdict on Rafale has opened doors for fresh investigation into the deal: Congress

Supreme Court verdict on Rafale has opened doors for fresh investigation into the deal: Congress

Congress spokesperson, Randeep Surjewala in a press conference said that the Supreme Court verdict on the Rafale deal has opened doors for fresh investigation on the matter. 

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: November 14, 2019 16:18 IST
Supreme Court verdict on Rafale has opened doors for fresh

Supreme Court verdict on Rafale has opened doors for fresh investigation into the deal: Congress 

Congress party has reacted to the Supreme Court verdict on the Rafale deal. Party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala in a press conference has said that the apex court's verdict has opened doors for fresh investigation in the matter. 

The Supreme Court Thursday gave clean chit to the Modi government on the purchase of 36 fully loaded Rafale fighter jets from French company Dassault Aviation, rejecting the plea for registration of an FIR by the CBI for alleged commission of the cognisable offence in the deal.

The apex court dismissed the pleas seeking review of the December 14, 2018 verdict in which it had said that there was no occasion to doubt the decision-making process in the procurement of 36 Rafale fighter jets.

more to follow...

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryWasim Rizvi donates Rs 51,000 for Ram temple in Ayodhya Next StoryAir quality continues to remain severe in Delhi-NCR; children write to PM Modi about pollution  