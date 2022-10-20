‘You had one face before me and different…’: Mistry slams Tharoor over Congress poll irregularities allegation

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Mistry escalates the controversy by slamming Tharoor for flagging irregularities in the Congress polls

Tharoor Vs Mistry: Congress central election authority chairman Madhusudhan Mistry on Thursday slammed Shashi Tharoor in his reply to the chief election agent of the second contender for the party president post over irregularities charges in the conduct of elections.

“I am sorry to say that you had one face before me which communicated that you are satisfied with all our answers and different face in the media which made all these allegations against us,” Madhusudhan Mistry in reply to Tharoor’s poll agent.

“We accommodated your request and despite that you went to media alleging Central Election Authority was conspiring against you,” he added.

'Poll had no bias': Mistry

Setting aside apprehensions of unfairness and absence of a level playing field in the election after Tharoor's team filed a complaint, expressing concern over "irregularities" in polls in Uttar Pradesh, Mistry said the complaint was "of a general nature and had no basis."

Leadership by and large stayed with Mr Kharge, alleges Tharoor

Earlier, on October 19, Tharoor alleged irregularities in conduct of elections in Lucknow. Tharoor, while addressing media persons after the announcement of the results of party election, said “Our party didn't hold polls for 22 years. In election of this nature, there were bound to be glitches. Leadership by and large stayed with Mr Kharge, it's not surprising if you have choice between change and continuity and if you are part of continuity why would you want change.”

However, post results, conceding defeat, Tharoor congratulated Kharge and also thanked outgoing president Sonia Gandhi for her leadership, hoping she would continue to guide the party.

