'Congress grabbing important posts in I.N.D.I.A bloc, weakening regional parties': JDU tells reason for snub

JDU's reason for exit: Launching an all out attack on Congress, former ally Janata Dal (United) leader KC Tyagi on Monday (January 29) alleged that the grand old party is busy “grabbing important posts” in the Opposition’s I.N.D.I.A bloc and also attempting to “weaken” the regional parties, prompting the JDU to walk out of the grouping. Tyagi said that while the JDU was working to strengthen the grand alliance, Congress was doing politics with the allies. The remarks come a day after Nitish Kumar quit the Opposition’s bloc and rejoined the NDA before the Lok Sabha elections.

Nitish’s move drew flak from the Opposition leaders who said that the people of Bihar will teach him a lesson in the upcoming elections.

“Coordination could not be established between INDIA parties. From the outside, everything appeared normal but Congress was doing politics with the alliance parties. While we were working to strengthen the alliance, Congress was busy grabbing the important posts. They were trying to weaken SP, DMK, TMC and other regional parties,” Tyagi said.

“Once Rahul Gandhi said that regional parties don't have an ideology. Due to this, we broke our association with the alliance,” he added.

JDU responds to “pre-planned” charge

Responding to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge saying JD (U)'s exit from INDIA alliance "pre-planned", the JDU leader said that the party took the extreme step of quitting the alliance after Mamata Banerjee proposed the name of Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge as the PM candidate of the grouping consisting over 25 parties and several tall leaders.

“If this was pre-planned, then why did we organise the first meeting of (INDIA parties) in Patna? Why did we bring Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal and Akhilesh Yadav with an 'achyut' party like you (Congress)? This happened after Mamata Banerjee in Delhi proposed Mallikarjun Kharge as INDIA alliance prime ministerial candidate. Congress party always wanted to grab this (PM) post." Tyagi said.

Nitish Kumar quits I.N.D.I.A bloc

In a major jolt to the I.N.D.I.A bloc, Nitish Kumar walked out of the Opposition’s grand alliance on Sunday (January 28) and rejoined its previous ally NDA, with months to go for the Lok Sabha elections.

Nitish’s step drew sharp reactions from the Opposition leaders who said that the people of Bihar will teach him a lesson in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections this year and Assembly polls next year.

However, they denied suffering any blow due to Nitish Kumar’s surprising move and said that the INDI alliance stands strong and will contest unitedly against the BJP-led NDA in the general elections.

