Congress leader Sachin Pilot at 10 Janpath to meet Sonia Gandhi; likely to discuss future role in party

Rajasthan's Deputy Chief Minister and Congress leader Sachin Pilot has arrived at 10, Janpath, to meet party's interim president Sonia Gandhi. Sources said the meeting is over Pilot's future role in the party.

According to sources, the meeting took place after Congress leader Sachin Pilot expressed his wish to become the chief minister of Rajasthan as the state heads towards an election in the coming year. During this meeting, the interim Congress chief is likely to decisions on his roles and responsibilities.

All eyes are on this meeting, which is likely to start around 7 pm, as there are speculation that Pilot, who is also the former state party chief, getting a stronger position in the party, which has been long awaited.

On Wednesday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot met Gandhi and attended the presentation given by poll strategist Prashant Kishor along with his Chhattisgarh counterpart Bhupesh Baghel, among others. A day later, Pilot was called to New Delhi triggering speculations of Congress makeover and a larger role to be given to him.

Sources confirmed that Kishor has suggested more powers for the young leaders and if his ideas are accepted, Pilot may be given a bigger role.

Further, there are chances of Congress leadership heeding Pilot's suggestions more attentively and making the much-awaited political appointments in the state, giving a larger role to leaders of his camp. Pilot had met Sonia Gandhi in November last year and recently in April he met Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi.

Sources said that Pilot shall also discuss issues of Rajasthan with Sonia Gandhi and tips to strengthen Congress in the desert state before the Assembly polls next year and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

As there are many vital positions lying vacant at district and block levels, the issue of their earliest filling shall also be discussed, sources said.



