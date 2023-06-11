'In disappointing atmosphere, mind does not allow to work hard': Sachin Pilot amid speculation on new party

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Pilot addresses rally in Dausa

Rajasthan Congress row: Dissident Congress leader Sachin Pilot who has been at the loggerheads with his senior party colleague and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, held a rally in Dausa to commemorate his father Rajesh Pilot's death anniversary on Sunday. Addressing the rally, he recalled his father saying his father never compromised with self-respect.

Pilot said he will not compromise on corruption. He slammed Raje government over corruption saying every wrongdoing seeks punishment. "I fought the BJP government. I believe in God. Later or sooner, God will deliver justice," he said.

Without mentioning his current tussle with Gehlot, he said in a disappointing atmosphere, the mind does not allow to work hard. "We should speak the truth even in adverse situations," Pilot asserted.

However, he remained mum on his next move whether he will float a new outfit or remain in Congress. Pilot paid homage to his father at the event.

The Congress has already rubbished reports that Pilot will float a new party. It has said he will unitedly contest the next Rajasthan assembly elections.

Asked about the developments in Rajasthan, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said, "Our party president and we surely feel there will be a positive solution to this issue."

What KC Venugopal earlier said on Pilot:

Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal on Friday (June 9) dismissed as rumours reports that Pilot may announce his own party on his father Rajesh Pilot's death anniversary and asserted the Congress will contest Rajasthan's assembly polls unitedly.

"I don't believe in rumours. The reality is that the Congress president and Rahul Gandhi discussed with Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot and after that we said that we will go together. That is the position of the Congress party," Venugopal had told media.

​(With agencies inputs)

