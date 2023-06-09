Rajasthan: 'Sachin Pilot floating his party is only a rumour,' asserts Congress state in-charge Venugopal

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sachin Pilot with Venugopal and Ashok Gehlot

Gehlot vs Pilot: In a bid to project a united face ahead of Assembly elections, Congress general secretary and in-charge of Organisation, KC Venugopal rejected all the claims of party leader Sachin Pilot floating a new party. There is intense speculation that Pilot may give a clear indication of his way forward on June 11 when he marks his father's death anniversary in Dausa.

Gehlot and his former deputy Pilot have been engaged in a power tussle since the Congress formed government in Rajasthan in 2018 and the party is seeking to broker peace between the two ahead of the assembly elections in the state, slated for later this year.

When asked Venugopal said, "...I don't think so. These are all rumours...To my knowledge, there is no such movement in Rajasthan. I had a word with Sachin Pilot 2-3 times. Don't worry, we will fight unitedly. Rajasthan Congress will be together. Don't believe these rumours."

Congress has been maintaining that a "formula" to broker peace between Gehlot and Pilot have been chalked out which can't be shared with the media.

A few days ago, Congress general secretary in-charge of Rajasthan Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa had also ruled out the possibility of dissident leader Sachin Pilot floating a new party. When countered he said, “I am hearing this from you, I think there is no such thing. He (Pilot) did not have this in his mind before and does not have it now.”

