Congress leader Manish Tewari tests positive for coronavirus

Congress leader and former Union Minister Manish Tewari tested positive for coronavirus on Monday. 

New Delhi Published on: November 16, 2020 20:09 IST
Congress leader and former Union Minister Manish Tewari tested positive for coronavirus on Monday. Tewari, who is MP from Anandpur Sahib, advised all those who have been in contact with him over the past few days to stay cautious. 

"I have tested positive for COVID -19 today. I got up with a mild fever around 2 AM last night. I got myself tested. No other symptoms are seen so far. All those who have been in contact with me over the past few days are advised to stay cautious," he said in a tweet. 

Tewari got himself tested after running a mild fever. 

