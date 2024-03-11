Monday, March 11, 2024
     
Congress moves Delhi HC seeking stay on IT recovery proceedings, hearing today

The Delhi High Court has granted urgent relief to the Congress party by allowing its plea against the action taken by the Income Tax department on their bank accounts.

Updated on: March 11, 2024 12:26 IST
New Delhi: Congress on Monday moved the Delhi High Court seeking a stay on the Income Tax notice for recovery of more than Rs 105 crore as outstanding tax. The Congress is challenging a recent order issued by the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) in a tax-related case. 

The party's decision comes after its accounts were frozen and its application for a stay was subsequently denied by the ITAT. The matter is mentioned by Senior Advocate Vivek Tankha before the bench headed by of Acting Chief Justice. The court allowed to hear the matter today itself.

While mentioning the matter, Senior Advocate Vivek Tankha said that the country is at the peak of general elections, and how can the party fight elections, if it doesn't have the money? 

ITAT dismissed Congress's plea 

Last week, the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal dismissed the plea moved by the Congress Party which sought a stay against Income Tax Department proceedings of recovery and freezing of their bank accounts and said the "Stay Application is without merit."

ITAT bench of GS Pannu, Vice President and Anubhav Sharma, Judicial Member on Friday passed the order and said, "We do not find that the recovery notice under Section 226(3) of the Act issued by the Assessing Officer on February 13, 2024 is lacking in bona fides, so as to require us to intervene."

(With agencies input)

 

