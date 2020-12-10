Congress high command seeks report from RPCC after Rajasthan local body polls debacle

Congress high command seeks report from RPCC after losing Rajasthan local body polls

The Congress high command has sought a detailed report from the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee (RPCC) for its poor show in the just-concluded panchayat samitis and zila parishads elections in the state.

The AICC has reportedly expressed unhappiness over the poor performance and questioned the candidates and as well as the role of local leaders. The party has sought suggestions about what should be done to strengthen the party and what went against it in the polls.

In a break from tradition, the people of Rajasthan voted overwhelmingly in favour of the opposition BJP over the ruling Congress in the panchayat samitis and zila parishads elections.

Elections were held for panchayat samiti and zila parishad seats in 21 of the state’s 33 districts. Of 4,371 panchayat samiti seats, the BJP won 1,989 and Congress 1,852. The Congress lost even in the home districts of ministers Govind Singh Dotasra (who is also the head of the party's state unit), Cooperative Minister Udai Lal Anjana and Sports Minister Ashok Chandna.

The polls were held in the districts of Ajmer, Banswara, Barmer, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Churu, Dungarpur, Hanumangarh, Jaisalmer, Jalore, Jhalawar, Jhunjhunu, Nagaur, Pali, Pratapgarh, Rajsamand, Sikar, Tonk and Udaipur.

The results come as a boost for the Bharatiya Janata Party when its government at the Centre is facing protests – mainly from farmers in Punjab and Haryana -- over the three new laws to deregulate the sale of crops.

On Twitter, BJP president J P Nadda called the Rajasthan success a symbol of trust farmers, labourers and the poor have in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

In Delhi, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said the results indicate that crores of rural people are in favour of agriculture reforms.

Earlier, Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra said his party will perform better in the next election. “Many thanks to all the candidates for increasing the base of the party in the panchayat elections held in 21 districts of the state,” the Congress leader tweeted.

“These results motivate us to do better in future; Congress will do better in the upcoming elections by keeping good synergy between the government and the organisation,” he added.

Latest India News