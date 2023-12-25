Congress calls meeting of state leaders on year end to discuss alliance in 2024 polls: Sources

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi

With increasing talks of seat-sharing in the Opposition’s I.N.D.I.A bloc, Congress has called a meeting of its leaders of the Maharashtra and Punjab units on December 29 to discuss alliances in both the states, sources said on Monday. Congress is currently in Opposition in both the states where it is a part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra, while it shares the Opposition ranks in Punjab with Akali Dal, and BJP.

Congress' alliance Committee led by Mukul Wasnik will be conducting an internal discussion with the leaders of respective states on December 29 and 30 to decide on party's alliance policy across the country, in the national capital.

The committee will hold a meeting of the Maharashtra and Punjab leaders on December 29 while a gathering of leaders from other states including Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal will be held on December 30.

The meeting will focus on the alliance with different parties in various states.

Notably, Congress is part of the grand alliance of the Opposition, comprising over 25 parties, including JDU, RJD, TMC, Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP, AAP, DMK and others.

