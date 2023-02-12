Uttarakhand govt acted 'boldly' against 'cheating mafia' in state: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

The Uttarakhand government has acted 'boldly' against the 'cheating mafia' by bringing a strict anti-copying law and sending those guilty to jail, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Sunday. "It is 22 years since the creation of Uttarakhand. Those opposing me should ask themselves which Chief Minister sent people involved in paper leak cases to jail. Which Chief Minister brought the sternest anti-copying law in the country," Dhami said. He was inaugurating the games and cultural festival at the Kalsi area in Dehradun.

Dhami further said that he was advised not to attend the function on Sunday as he could face backlash. Nevertheless, he decided to come. People must ask themselves which government showed the courage to lay its hands on the 'cheating mafia,' Dhami said. "Did any other government show this courage?" Dhami asked.

It is being investigated whether there is an organization that is trying to protect the 'cheating mafia' by opposing the state government, the Chief Minister said further.

