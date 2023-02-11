Uttarakhand: Governor gives nod to ordinance to curb use of unfair practices in recruitment exams

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Under this law, those facilitating unfair practices in recruitment exams will now be liable for a maximum punishment of life imprisonment.

Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen (retd) Gurmit Singh recently gave consent to an ordinance meant to prevent the use of unfair means in recruitment examinations in the state. The ordinance called the Uttarakhand Competitive Examination (Measures for prevention of Unfair Means in Recruitment) has become law.

Under this law, those facilitating the use of unfair means in recruitment examinations will now be liable for a maximum punishment of life imprisonment and a fine of up to Rs 10 crore.

Their property will also be confiscated. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed his gratitude to the governor for giving his consent to the ordinance.

"Now the anti-copying law will apply to all competitive examinations held in the state," Dhami said in a social media post. "We are committed to root out the cheating mafia in the interests of the youth. My gratitude to the governor for giving his consent to the country's sternest anti-copying law so quickly," he said.

Dhami gave his approval to prevent the use of unfair means in recruitment examinations on Thursday. The governor's consent to the ordinance was received late Friday night.

Several paper leak cases have rocked the state in recent months prompting unemployed youths to hit the streets.

