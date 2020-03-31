Cloud kitchen in Gurugram serves food to over 1,000 poor people amid coronavirus lockdown

A cloud kitchen in Gurugram is serving food to over 1,000 poor people amid nationwide lockdown due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis. The initiative was started by a couple under their kitchen "Shanghai Surprise".

The endeavor comes amid a tough stage where the nation is battling the deadly coronavirus. Several people from all walks of life, including prominent personalities, are doing their bit to help those in need.

They first started off by serving 50 people, and now the number has gone up to 1,000. The people are being provided food free of cost.