Cinema halls, multiplexes, gyms, stadiums to reopen in Uttar Pradesh from July 5

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that these places will have to follow all Covid safety protocols when they reopen.

New Delhi Published on: July 03, 2021 18:37 IST
With the situation of the Covid-19 pandemic under control in Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi Adityanath government on Friday said from July 5, cinema halls, multiplexes, gyms and sports stadiums will be allowed to operate in the state in strict compliance with Covid-19 protocols.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that these places will have to follow all Covid safety protocols when they reopen.

According to an official statement, he said the business of cinema halls had been adversely impacted during the pandemic and their problems would be sympathetically considered.

Cinema hall owners have been seeking waiver of electricity bills and other taxes during the period of their closure.

However, the weekend closure will continue in the state.

