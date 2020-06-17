Looks like China wants to occupy Galwan Valley, Indian Army prepared: Ex-Army Chief Gen VP Malik

Image Source : PTI Looks like China wants to occupy Galwan Valley, situation at LAC grave: Ex-Army Chief Gen VP Malik

Former Chief of Indian Army, General Ved Prakash Malik, has said that the situation at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) is grave and the Chinese intentions do not look positive. In an exclusive conversation with India TV, Gen Malik said, "It looks like China wants to occupy the Galwan Valley, the situation at the LAC is grave." Gen Malik added that Army's was completely prepared to deal with the situation and any aggression would be dealt with.

He further went on to add, "There has been a military misunderstanding, especially from the Chinese side. The way statements have been coming from the Chinese side, it looks like they were prepared for an escalation."

"The way the scuffles were taking places in the recent times, I believe something like this was on the cards," the former COAS said in regards to the violent clash that took place on Monday in which at least 20 Indian Army troops were martyred. "A situation wherein two armies are throwing stones at each other should not be given space to arise in the first place. Soldiers of two different armies should not be going near each other."

"Whatever talks are taking place at the border, these days real-time information reaches Delhi. The Army will be given orders to push back the Chinese. I do not think this can be resolved by military-level talks, this will have to be taken up on diplomatic level from New Delhi," Gen Malik said.

Indian Army has been given emergency powers to combat Chinese aggression at the LAC. Continuous meetings have been taking place in New Delhi's political corridors and the word that's coming out is that the army has been given a free hand to take any initiative that they deem fit.

