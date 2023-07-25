Chhattisgarh: 14 children fall sick after eating mid-day meal in government school in Korba district

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE 14 children fall sick after eating mid-day meal in Chhattisgarh

According to officials, at least 14 students from a government secondary school in Chhattisgarh became unwell on Tuesday after eating lunch in the Korba area and showed signs of potential food poisoning.

According to district education officer (DEO) GP Bhardwaj, the students at the public middle school in Birtarai village, which is around 40 kilometers from Korba town, started throwing up after eating dinner.

"The students were rushed to a community health centre in the village with symptoms of food poisoning in the afternoon. Eight children were shifted to the medical college and hospital in Korba for better treatment. The condition of the eight children is said to be normal," said medical college dean Dr Avinash Meshram.

The students claimed to have started throwing up after eating karil (bamboo stem) vegetables, while the DEO said that only kadhi was prepared at the school.

(With PTI Inputs)

