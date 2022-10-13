Chennai: Man pushes 20-year-old woman to death before moving train after argument

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Chennai: A 20-year-old woman died when a man named Satish pushed her in front of a train at St Thomas Mount railway station on Thursday.

According to reports, both had an argument before the man pushed her, eyewitnesses told police.

Around 7 teams formed by State & Railway Police are out to nab the accused, police officials said.

ALSO READ | 'Hijab ban will have bad impact on society, want it to continue': SP MP Shafiqur Rahman sparks controversy

ALSO READ | 'If you think everything is fine, don't vote for me': Shashi Tharoor's latest pitch for Congress prez election

Latest India News