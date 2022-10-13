Thursday, October 13, 2022
     
Chennai: Man pushes 20-year-old woman to death before moving train after argument

According to reports, both men and woman had an argument before the man pushed her, eyewitnesses told police.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari New Delhi Published on: October 13, 2022
Representational image
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Chennai: A 20-year-old woman died when a man named Satish pushed her in front of a train at St Thomas Mount railway station on Thursday.

According to reports, both had an argument before the man pushed her, eyewitnesses told police.

Around 7 teams formed by State & Railway Police are out to nab the accused, police officials said.

