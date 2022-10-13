Thursday, October 13, 2022
     
'If you think everything is fine, don't vote for me': Shashi Tharoor's latest pitch for Congress prez election

Tharoor had also asserted that if he becomes the AICC chief, he would fully implement the party's existing constitution which requires CWC elections and revival of the parliamentary board that has been dormant for about 25 years.

Congress president election: Upping his ante in a fresh Congress president election campaign, party leader Shashi Tharoor who is contesting for party's top post said that if anyone wants change, then they should vote for him instead of Mallikarjun Kharge reiterating that there is no spirit of enmity in the party over the polls. The Congress presidential poll will take place on October 17 and the results will be out on October 19.

"Do you want the party to go with change or are you satisfied with everything? If you think everything is fine, don't vote for me as I want such a change in the party that would bring back voters who didn't remain with us in 2014 & 2019," adding, "We are contesting elections, there is no spirit of enmity in our party. Kharge Sahab is my senior leader & I have worked closely with him. The election is about two colleagues seeing how to work."

 

Tharoor had also asserted that if he becomes the AICC chief, he would fully implement the party's existing constitution which requires CWC elections and revival of the parliamentary board that has been dormant for about 25 years. The Thiruvananthapuram MP also said the Congress must decentralise authority and truly empower the grassroots office-bearers of the party.

