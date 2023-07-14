Friday, July 14, 2023
     
  4. Chandrayaan-3 launch LIVE UPDATES: Coundown begins for ISRO's third lunar exploration mission

Chandrayaan-3 launch: Conducted by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), this is India’s third lunar mission.

Updated on: July 14, 2023 7:25 IST
Chandrayaan-3 launch
Image Source : ISRO Chandrayaan-3 is India’s third lunar mission

Chandrayaan-3 is set to be launched today from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. It is scheduled to be launched at 2.35 pm. Conducted by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), this is India’s third lunar mission. Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 to demonstrate end-to-end capability in safe landing and roving on the lunar surface. The Chandraayan-3 mission consists of an indigenous lander module a propulsion module and a rover with the objective of developing and demonstrating new technologies required for Inter planetary missions.

