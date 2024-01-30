Chandigarh: Five shops gutted as massive fire sweeps through furniture market in Sector 53

Follow us on Image Source : ANI A massive blaze erupted at a furniture market in Chandigarh.

Chandigarh fire: A massive fire gutted at least five shops at a furniture market of Sector 53 near the Chandigarh-Mohali border on Tuesday morning. Following the incident, fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flame.

The blaze in the market prompted shopkeepers to swiftly throw their furniture items out and their furniture items and alert the fire brigade. The suspected cause of the fire is believed to be a short circuit. Notably, the market has experienced several fire incidents in the past as well.

Though there was no loss of life, goods worth lakhs were gutted, according to police officials.

Further details are awaited.

