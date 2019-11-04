CCTV footage captures grenade attack in Srinagar

A CCTV footage captured a grenade attack in Srinagar on Monday. The attack targeted vendors in Hari Singh High Street, killing one person and injuring many. At least 35 people were reported injured, including three security personnel. They were rushed to the nearby SMHS hospital where the condition of two is critical.

It was 1:27 pm when the crowded market was bustling like every day. In the video, vendors can be seen occupied with their work in the busy market before being struck by an explosion. The explosion was caused by terrorists lobbing a grenade in the market which was crowded with people and roadside vendors.

VIDEO: Terrorists lob grenade in Srinagar market

CCTV footage captures grenade attack at Srinagar's Hari Singh High Street. The attack targeted market vendors. 1 civilian dead, 2 critical.#grenadeattack #Srinagar pic.twitter.com/40IbBjnZYa — Nidhi Taneja (@nidhitaneja0795) November 4, 2019

On August 5, the Centre announced the revocation of the erstwhile state's special status under Article 370 and the bifurcation of the state into two union territories, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.