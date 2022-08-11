Cattle smuggling case: CBI arrests TMC leader Anubrata Mondal for not cooperating in probe

Highlights CBI on Thursday arrested senior Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal from his residence

Mondal was arrested after almost an hour-long interrogation by a CBI team

A day earlier, he had written to CBI about his inability to appear before its sleuths

Cattle smuggling case: The CBI on Thursday arrested senior Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal from his residence for allegedly not cooperating in its probe into a cattle smuggling case. Mondal was arrested after almost an hour-long interrogation by a CBI team that arrived at the Birbhum district president's house early on Thursday. Mondal was taken to a hospital for a medical check-up.

A day earlier, he had written to CBI about his inability to appear before its sleuths in connection with a cattle smuggling case citing "illness" as a reason. The TMC Birbhum district president, who is in his 60s, attached copies of two prescriptions along with his letter and sought two weeks time from the officers of the probe agency to appear before them at its city office. The prescriptions submitted by Mondal are of doctors from the city's SSKM Hospital and Bolpur Hospital.

Also Read | 'Mamata govt has no right to rule': AAP protests school jobs scam in West Bengal

The CBI had on Tuesday summoned Mondal to come to its city office for questioning in connection with their investigation, a day after the TMC leader skipped appearing before its officers. Mondal had visited the city on Monday but instead of going to the CBI office went to the SSKM Hospital for a check-up. Doctors at the state-run medical facility had advised him to come back after two months stating that he was only having a few chronic diseases.

After that, the TMC leader straightaway left for his Bolpur residence. He has been questioned twice thus far by the central agency, which in the recent past also conducted raids at various locations in the district in connection with the case. Mondal's bodyguard Saigal Hossain has also been arrested by the probe agency. The TMC leader, who often made headlines for his off-the-cuff remarks on various issues, has been asked by the CBI to appear before it on several occasions in connection with its probe into the cattle scam. In the past, too, Mondal skipped summonses citing ill health.

Also Read | TMC workers vandalise party MLA's house in Bengal alleging he took cash for posts

Latest India News