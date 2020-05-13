Image Source : PTI CAPF canteens to sell only indigenous products as part of self-reliance initiative

The canteens under the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) will only sell indigenously made products as a part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's self-reliance initiative. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in his tweet on Wednesday, said, "The Ministry of Home Affairs has decided that all the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) canteens will now sell only indigenous products. This will be applicable to all CAPF canteens across the country from 01 June 2020. With this, 50 lakh families of about 10 lakh CAPF personnel will use indigenously made products."

मैं देश की जनता से भी अपील करता हूं कि आप देश में बने उत्पादों को अधिक से अधिक उपयोग में लायें व अन्य लोगों को भी इसके प्रति प्रोत्साहित करें। हर भारतीय अगर भारत में बने उत्पादों (स्वदेशी) का उपयोग करने का संकल्प ले तो पांच वर्षों में देश का लोकतंत्र आत्मनिर्भर बन सकता है। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 13, 2020

"Yesterday Prime Minister @narendramodi ji made an appeal to make the country self-reliant and for people to use local products which will surely pave the way for India to lead the world in the times to come," Amit Shah further added.

Amit Shah then went on to make an appeal to the people of India to follow these norms and as a result, make India a self-reliant country in the next 5 years.

The Prime Minister in his speech also announced a stimulus of Rs 20 lakh crore to help the country recover from the economical hit that it has taken due to the lockdown enforced because of the coronavirus pandemic.

