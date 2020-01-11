12 injured after bus-car collide on Agra-Lucknow Expressway due to low visibility in Unnao

Image Source : ANI Bus-car collide due to low visibility at Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Unnao

At least 12 people injured in a collision between a bus and a car on Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district on early Saturday. After this massive collision, three more vehicles crashed into the bus. The major cause of the accident was low visibility due to dense fog at the Expressway.

Injured have been shifted to the trauma center in Lucknow.

This is the second road accident incident within 6 hours in Uttar Pradesh.

The bus-car collision has come hours after a bus caught fire following a collision with a truck in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj. The bus was on its way to Jaipur from Farrukhabad when it met with the accident in Chhibramau Police Station area. 21 people have been safely rescued.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the accident and announced Rs 2 lakh each for the deceased persons and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

