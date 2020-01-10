Many feared dead as bus carrying 50 passengers rams into truck in Kannauj, catches fire

Bus carrying 50 passengers rams into truck, catches fire in Kannauj

Multiple casualties were feared after a bus caught fire following a collision with a truck in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj on Friday. Several fire tenders were rushed to douse the fire. The bus was on its way to Jaipur from Farrukhabad when it met with the accident in Chhibramau Police Station area.

According to the latest reports, 21 people have been safely rescued. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the accident and announced Rs 2 lakh each for the deceased persons and Rs 50,000 for the injured. However, there is no official word on the number of deaths in the accident.

More details to follow.