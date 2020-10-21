Image Source : PTI 5 dead, over 30 injured after bus travelling from Malkapur to Surat rolls down valley

At least five people were killed after a bus rolled down a valley near Kondaibari Ghat near Visarwadi in Maharashtra. According to the details, the accident occured while the bus was travelling from Malkapur to Surat. The deceased include three passengers, the bus driver and the cleaner. Thirty-four others were also injured in the bus accident.

Commenting on the incident, the police said 31 out of 34 injured have been shifted to Nandurbar Civil Hospital for further treatment.

"Our Addl SP, SDPO, 5 Officers and 50 Men are at the spot since early morning to provide all help and assistance," they said.

Further details awaited...

