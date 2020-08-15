Saturday, August 15, 2020
     
  4. Jhanda Ooncha Rahe Hamara — Burj Khalifa wraps itself in Tiranga on I-Day

India has completed 73 years of independence, 73 years of perseverance, 73 years of nation-building and 73 years of tryst with destiny. On the occasion of the 74th Independence day, the Indian tricolor was seen wrapped around the tallest building in the world -- The Burj Khalifa. 

Dubai Published on: August 15, 2020 23:02 IST
Located in the heart of Dubai, Burj Khalifa was seen lit in Saffron, White, Green paying respect to India. 

India's Independence day celebrations were carried out with proper social distancing norms being followed. Having said that, The Red Fort, was decked up with all the magnificence and the Tricolor was hurled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the utmost josh. 

