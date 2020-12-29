Actor-politician Rajinikanth announces he will not be entering politics due to health reasons

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Actor-politician Rajinikanth will not be entering politics due to health reasons

Following widespread speculations regarding his political entry, Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth, who was set to make an important announcement regarding the launch of his political party on December 31, on Tuesday announced that he will not be entering politics due to health reasons. "With extreme sadness I say that I can't enter politics. I alone know the pain I went through while announcing this decision," he said.

The major announcement by Rajinikanth comes two days after his discharge from a hospital in Hyderabad where he was undergoing treatment after suffering from high blood pressure. Rajinikanth underwent treatment for three days before he returned to his Chennai residence on Sunday.

In a statement posted on his Twitter account, Rajinikanth said that he takes the recent development over his health condition as a warning from God and he will not go ahead with his plans to take the political plunge for the 2021 Tamil Nadu election.

"Without entering electoral politics, I will serve the people. This decision of mine will disappoint my fans and people but please forgive me," the statement read.

Earlier, doctors categorically advising Rajinikanth against venturing into politics in view of his kidney transplant in 2016 and the raging coronavirus pandemic were the two key health related pointsthat found a mention in the purported “statement.”

The ‘statement’ recalling his treatment at a Singapore hospital in 2011 for kidney ailment, said Rajinikanth underwent a kidney transplant ata hospital in the United States in May 2016.

