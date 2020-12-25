Superstar Rajinikanth hospitalised in Hyderabad

Image Source : PTI Actor Rajinikanth hospitalised

Superstar Rajinikanth has been admitted to the Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad after suffering from fluctuations in Blood Pressure.

The hospital released a statement on the superstar's heath and said, "Mr. Rajnikanth has been admitted in the hospital today in the morning. He was shooting for a movie in Hyderabad since the last 10 days. A couple of people on the sets tested positive for Covid-19. Mr. Rajnikanth was tested on December 22 for Covid-19 and he was negative. Since then, he isolated himself and was monitored closely. Though he did not have any symptoms of Covid-19, his Blood Pressure showed severe fluctuations and needed further evaluation for which he has been admitted to the hospital. He will be investigated and monitored closely in the hospital till his blood pressure settles down before being discharged. Apart from fluctuating blood pressure and exhaustion he does not have any other symptoms and is hemodynamically stable."