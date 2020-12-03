Image Source : FILE Rajinikanth takes political plunge, to contest Tamil Nadu Assembly elections in 2021

Putting an end to speculation, superstar Rajinikanth on Thursday said he will launch his political party in January 2020, and the formal announcement regarding the same will be made on December 31. "A political party will be launched in January; Announcement regarding it will be made on December 31st," the south Indian superstar said in a tweet.

Promising his brand of spiritual politics, the superstar categorically said that his party would fight Assembly elections in 2021 and "emerge victorious." Assembly elections are due in Tamil Nadu during April-May 2021.

He expressed confidence that his party will "win elections with the huge support of people."

Rajinikanth announced his entry into politics in 2017, at a time when Tamil Nadu faced a vacuum after the demise of AIADMK chief Jayalalithaa and ailing of DMK chief M Karunanidhi. While Kamal Hassan launched his party Makkal Nidhi Maiyyam, Rajinikanth has not announced a party, instead reiterated that he will work for people of Tamil Nadu. He had, last year, launched his own website 'rajinimandram.org'.

