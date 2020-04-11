Lockdown in Telangana to be extended till April 30: KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday announced that the coronavirus lockdown in Telangana to be extended till April 30. KCR made the announcement after Maharashtra and West Bengal chief ministers extended the lockdown till April end. With this Telangana becomes the fifth state to extend the lockdown.

Earlier in the day, KCR suggested to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the ongoing lockdown be extended for two more weeks to check the spread of coronavirus. He made this suggestion during an interactive meeting Modi held with Chief Ministers of all states through videoconferencing.

Lockdown in Telangana to be extended till April 30: Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao pic.twitter.com/EQKbz8V9VK — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2020

Meanwhile, the state has recorded 503 positive cases till date, of which 393 are active cases and 96 have been discharged and 14 deaths.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, today announced that the COVID-19 lockdown will continue till 30th April in Maharashtra. His statement came soon after the Prime Minister Narendra Modi interected with Chief Ministers on the rising concerns amid the COVID-19 outbreak. "Maharashtra will continue to be locked down till 30th April. The state will show the way to the country even in these tough times," he said.

ALSO READ | Lockdown will continue till 30th April in Maharashtra, says Uddhav Thackeray

Latest India News