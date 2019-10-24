Breaking: India moves up 14 spots to 63 on World Bank's ease of doing business ranking | Live Updates

Thursday, October 24, 2019
     
Breaking: India moves up 14 spots to 63 on World Bank's ease of doing business ranking

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on October 24, 2019.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 24, 2019 8:09 IST
Breaking News on October 24
Breaking News on October 24

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on October 24, 2019. 

  • Oct 24, 2019 8:09 AM (IST) Posted by Rashi Hardaha

    New Department of Registration in J&K for Central Act

    The Jammu and Kashmir State Administrative Council (SAC) on Wednesday approved creation of a new Department of Registration to provide hassle free and speedy service to people for registration of documents pertaining to property, mortgage etc.

    The SAC, which met under the chairmanship of Governor Satya Pal Malik, also approved the creation of 464 new posts under various categories in order to make the department of registration functional.

    The new Department of Registration is being created under the Registration Act, 1908 (which is a Central Act), now applicable to Jammu and Kashmir with effect from October 31, the day the state will be formally bifurcated into two Union Territories.

  • Oct 24, 2019 8:06 AM (IST) Posted by Rashi Hardaha

    India moves up 14 spots to 63 on World Bank's ease of doing business ranking

    India jumped 14 places to the 63rd position on the World Bank's ease of doing business ranking released on Thursday, riding high on the government's flagship 'Make in India' scheme and other reforms attracting foreign investment.

    The country also figured among the the top 10 performers on the list for the third time in a row.

  • Oct 24, 2019 7:49 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Kamlesh Tiwari Murder case accused Ashfaq, Moinuddin brought to Lucknow from Ahmedabad

    Kamlesh Tiwari Murder case accused Ashfaq and Moinuddin brought to Lucknow from Ahmedabad. A court in Ahmedabad had granted 72 hours of transit remand for the accused.

