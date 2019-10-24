Breaking: India moves up 14 spots to 63 on World Bank's ease of doing business ranking | Live Updates

The Jammu and Kashmir State Administrative Council (SAC) on Wednesday approved creation of a new Department of Registration to provide hassle free and speedy service to people for registration of documents pertaining to property, mortgage etc.

The SAC, which met under the chairmanship of Governor Satya Pal Malik, also approved the creation of 464 new posts under various categories in order to make the department of registration functional.

The new Department of Registration is being created under the Registration Act, 1908 (which is a Central Act), now applicable to Jammu and Kashmir with effect from October 31, the day the state will be formally bifurcated into two Union Territories.