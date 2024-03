Bengaluru’s Rameshwaram cafe reopened on Saturday (March 9) morning amid tight checking of the customers, eight days after the blast that injured several people, the perpetrator of which is yet to be held. The explosion rocked the cafe on March 1 during the busy lunch hour in the city’s Whitefield area which left nine people injured. The bomber was seen wearing a cap, black pants, and black shoes in the CCTV footage which also showed him keeping a bag in the cafe minutes before the blast.