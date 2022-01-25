Breaking News January 25 | LIVE Updates

Tuesday, January 25, 2022
     
  • Jan 25, 2022 9:52 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Cardi B wins million-dollar defamation suit against 'malicious' YouTuber

    Singer Cardi B has won a million-dollar defamation lawsuit against a YouTuber who was sued by the star for hurting her reputation by posting fake content on the internet.

    As per The Hollywood Reporter, a federal jury on Monday sided with Cardi B on her accusations that a YouTuber named Latasha Kebe waged a "malicious campaign" to hurt the superstar's reputation, issuing a verdict that the woman had defamed the rapper and awarding the star more than USD 1 million in damages.

    Following a two-week trial that featured testimony from both women, the jury returned a verdict that Kebe was liable for defamation and two other forms of wrongdoing over her YouTube videos and other internet posts -- which claimed that Cardi B had contracted herpes, among other unsavoury rumours.

  • Jan 25, 2022 9:46 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    First round of presidential elections in Italy ends with no result

    The first round of the presidential elections in Italy, as expected, did not reveal a winner: most ballots were empty.

    The votes were counted live by Roberto Fico, president of the Chamber of Deputies of the Italian Parliament.

    "Due to the fact that no candidate has gained two-thirds of the total number of votes, it is necessary to move on to the second round, which will be held on Tuesday starting at 15:00," Fico said.

  • Jan 25, 2022 9:45 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Maharashtra: 7 students die in road accident

    Maharashtra: 7 students including BJP MLA Vijay Rahangdale's son Avishkar Rahangdale died after their car fell from a bridge near Selsura around 11.30 pm last night. They (deceased) were on their way to Wardha: Prashant Holkar, SP Wardha

  • Jan 25, 2022 9:44 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Sensex down over 800 points

    Sensex down over 800 points, currently trades at 56,920.26

  • Jan 25, 2022 9:44 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    R-Day 2022: FRS, CCTV cameras installed

    Delhi Police install Facial Recognition Systems (FRS), CCTV cameras to strengthen security in view of Republic Day

  • Jan 25, 2022 9:43 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Kerala: Main accused arrested in connection with the death of RSS worker Sanjith

    Kerala: Main accused arrested in connection with the death of RSS worker Sanjith. Total 10 people arrested in the case, say Palakkad Police

  • Jan 25, 2022 9:43 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Thick layer of fog shrouds parts of Maharashtra's Mumbai

    A thick layer of fog shrouds parts of Maharashtra's Mumbai

  • Jan 25, 2022 8:10 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Car prices in Pak increase after passing of 'mini-budget'

    The Sindh Excise and Taxation Department in Pakistan on Monday has increased tax on vehicles through Finance (Supplementary) Act, 2022, leading to an increase in car prices in the country, reported ARY News.

    Notably, the National Assembly had passed the controversial Finance (Supplementary) Bill, generally known as the "mini-budget" amid fierce objections from the opposition benches, and after its implementation, the car prices have increased significantly in Pakistan.

    The tax on cars over 1000cc has been increased to Rs100,000 from the existing Rs50,000.

  • Jan 25, 2022 7:43 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Bob Dylan sells entire catalog of recorded music to Sony in major deal

    American singer-songwriter Bob Dylan has sold his entire recorded music catalog to Sony Music Entertainment (SME), including all his previous albums and the rights to multiple future new releases, the company said on Monday.

    Sony Music Entertainment in a statement described this deal as a major expansion of its six-decade relationship with the artist.

    "This landmark agreement, concluded in July 2021, comprises the entirety of Bob Dylan's recorded body of work since 1962, beginning with the artist's self-titled debut album and continuing through 2020's highly acclaimed and successful Rough and Rowdy Ways," the company statement added.

  • Jan 25, 2022 7:41 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Meta says new AI supercomputer to be world's fastest by mid-2022

    Facebook parent company Meta has said that its newly unveiled artificial intelligence supercomputer will be the fastest in the world by the middle of next year.

    "Today we're introducing the AI Research SuperCluster (RSC), which we believe is among the fastest AI supercomputers running today and will be the fastest in the world once fully built out in mid-2022," Meta said in a statement on Monday.

    "AI can currently perform tasks like translating text between languages and helping identify potentially harmful content, but developing the next generation of AI will require powerful supercomputers capable of quintillions of operations per second," it added.

  • Jan 25, 2022 7:37 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Ratan Tata conferred with 'Assam Baibhav Award'

    Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi on Monday conferred the state's three highest civilian awards to 19 distinguished personalities in different fields.

    In presence of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Governor conferred the "Assam Baibhav Award" to industrialist and Tata Sons chairman emeritus Ratan Tata at a function held in Sankaradev Kalakshetra here.

    The "Assam Saurav Awards" were given to academician Professor Kamalendu Deb Krori, Dr. Lakhsmanan S in the field of Public Service, Professor Dipak Chand Jain for Business Management, Lovlina Borgohain for Sports and Neel Pawan Baruah in Art and Culture.

  • Jan 25, 2022 7:34 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Tropical storm Ana floods Madagascar's capital; 34 dead

    Tropical storm Ana has caused widespread flooding in Madagascar, including in the capital city, raising the death toll from recent heavy rains to 34 people and displacing more than 55,000, officials said Monday.

    With torrential rains continuing, Antananarivo's rivers are rising and officials are urging residents to leave low-lying areas of the capital and surrounding areas. Many residents have been evacuated in inflatable motorized boats.

    Madagascar's meteorology department warned Monday of continued heavy rains. The tropical depression has moved across the Indian Ocean to the African continent, causing strong winds and rain in northern Mozambique.

  • Jan 25, 2022 7:30 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Bengal to recommend inclusion of Netaji's efforts for independent India in school syllabus

    West Bengal government will recommend to the syllabus committee to include in the school curriculum Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's initiative to realise the dream of an independent India when he went to Singapore, state Education Minister Bratya Basu said on Monday. According to available record the iconic leader had gone to Singapore in July 1943 to realise his dream of an independent India free from foreign rule and strengthened his Indian National Army.

    This year is the 125th birth anniversary of the nationalistic leader.

    Basu when asked to comment on TMC spokesman Kunal Ghosh's statement that the new generation in Bengal should know in detail the chronology of events related to Netaji's visit to Singapore in 1943, said "Yes, the government will recommend to the syllabus committee for incorporating the events revolving around Netaji in 1943."

  • Jan 25, 2022 7:29 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    DC, 3 states sue Google saying it invades users' privacy

    The District of Columbia and three states are suing Google for allegedly deceiving consumers and invading their privacy by making it nearly impossible for them to stop their location from being tracked.

    In the lawsuit filed Monday in a Washington court, DC Attorney General Karl Racine alleges Google has “systematically” deceived consumers about how their locations are tracked and used. He also says the internet search giant has misled users into believing they can control the information the company collects about them.

    “In reality, consumers who use Google products cannot prevent Google from collecting, storing and profiting from their location,” the lawsuit says. Google has "an unprecedented ability to monitor consumers' daily lives.”

  • Jan 25, 2022 7:28 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    2 killed, dozens injured as 2 quakes shake southwest Haiti

    Two moderate earthquakes shook southwest Haiti on Monday, killing two people, injuring dozens of students and damaging hundreds of homes as it created panic in a region that was rocked by a powerful tremor that killed more than 2,000 last summer.

    A magnitude 5.3 quake at 8:16 am (1316 GMT) was followed by a magnitude 5.1 quake nearly an hour later. Both were centred on Haiti's southern peninsula, west of the capital, Port-au-Prince, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It said both occurred about 10 kilometres (six miles) below the surface.

  • Jan 25, 2022 7:28 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    At least 6 reported dead in crush at African Cup soccer game

    At least six people died in a crush outside a stadium hosting a game at Africa's top soccer tournament in Cameroon on Monday, a local government official said, realising fears over the capacity of the Central African country to stage the continent's biggest sports event. Naseri Paul Biya, the governor of the central region of Cameroon, said there could be more deaths.

    "We are not in a position to give you the total number of casualties," he said.

    The crush happened as crowds struggled to get access to Olembe Stadium in the capital city of Yaounde to watch the host country play Comoros in a last 16 knockout game in the African Cup of Nations.

    Officials at the nearby Messassi hospital said they received at least 40 injured people, who were rushed to the hospital by police and civilians. The officials said the hospital was not capable of treating all of them.

    "Some of the injured are in desperate condition," said Olinga Prudence, a nurse. "We will have to evacuate them to a specialised hospital."

  • Jan 25, 2022 7:12 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Pak minister blames India's RAW for deteriorating security in country

    In an apparent bid to shift responsibility for rising incidents of terrorism, Pakistan's Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said on Monday that India's intelligence agency RAW is paying local criminals in Pakistan to sabotage peace there. Rashid made these remarks during a Senate briefing, the Dawn newspaper reported. 

    He informed that five to six outfits, including Daesh, Tehreek-i-Taliban (TTP) Pakistan, and some Al Qaeda offshoots, were operating in the country's Balochistan province.

    "Our security forces are vigilant and will continue to take action against terrorists who want to destabilize the country," he added.

  • Jan 25, 2022 7:11 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    US F-35 jet crash lands in South China Sea

    A US F-35 jet has crash-landed in the South China Sea, but the pilot safely ejected from the aircraft and was evacuated by a military helicopter, the US Navy informed on Sunday.

    "An F-35C Lightning II, assigned to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 2, had a landing mishap on deck while USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) was conducting routine flight operations in the South China Sea, Jan. 24, 2022. The pilot safely ejected from the aircraft and was recovered via US military helicopter," the US Navy said in a statement.

  • Jan 25, 2022 7:10 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    20 Indian fishermen repatriated after four years via Attari-Wagah border

    As many as 20 Indian fishermen who had mistakenly entered the Pakistan territory in 2017 were repatriated via the Attari-Wagah border on Monday, said Protocol Officer Arunpal Singh. The fishermen were kept in Karachi's Landhi jail for four years.

  • Jan 25, 2022 7:09 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Biden caught on hot mic abusing journalist

    US President Joe Biden on Monday was caught on a hot mic, calling a correspondent from a US news network a "stupid son of a bitch" after the journalist asked a question on the issue of inflation.

    During a presser, Biden sneered at Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy after he asked about rising inflation in the United States.

    "That's a great asset. More inflation? What a stupid son of a bitch," Biden said into a hot mic.

    However, the question remains whether Biden knew his mic was still on. Still, the moment was also caught on camera.

  • Jan 25, 2022 6:46 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    8,500 US troops put on 'heightened alert' for possible deployment to Eastern Europe

    Up to 8,500 US troops are being put on 'heightened alert' for possible deployment to Eastern Europe, in view of the ongoing Russian aggression on the border of Ukraine, says Pentagon

  • Jan 25, 2022 6:45 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Union IT Ministry releases roadmap for electronics sector

    Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, on Monday released a five-year roadmap and vision document for the electronics sector titled "USD 300 bn Sustainable Electronics Manufacturing & Exports by 2026".

    As per a press release issued by the ministry, the roadmap, released in association with India Cellular & Electronics Association (ICEA), is the second volume of a two-part vision document - the first of which titled "Increasing India's Electronics Exports and Share in GVCs" was released in November 2021.

    "This report provides a year-wise break-up and production projections for the various products that will lead India's transformation into a USD 300 billion electronics manufacturing powerhouse, from the current USD 75 billion," read the release.

  • Jan 25, 2022 6:45 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    NASA's James Webb Space Telescope reached final destination

    NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has reached its final destination 1 million miles away from Earth

     

  • Jan 25, 2022 6:33 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Temperatures drop in Mumbai

    People light bonfires to keep themselves warm as temperatures drop in Mumbai

  • Jan 25, 2022 6:32 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    MP's Avi Sharma awarded with PM Rashtriya Bal Puraskar

    Madhya Pradesh: Avi Sharma from Indore awarded with PM Rashtriya Bal Puraskar on Jan 24

