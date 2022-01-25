Breaking News January 25 | LIVE Updates

Singer Cardi B has won a million-dollar defamation lawsuit against a YouTuber who was sued by the star for hurting her reputation by posting fake content on the internet.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, a federal jury on Monday sided with Cardi B on her accusations that a YouTuber named Latasha Kebe waged a "malicious campaign" to hurt the superstar's reputation, issuing a verdict that the woman had defamed the rapper and awarding the star more than USD 1 million in damages.

Following a two-week trial that featured testimony from both women, the jury returned a verdict that Kebe was liable for defamation and two other forms of wrongdoing over her YouTube videos and other internet posts -- which claimed that Cardi B had contracted herpes, among other unsavoury rumours.