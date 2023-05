Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday urged the Election Commission to ban Prime Minister Narendra Modi from campaigning in poll-bound Karnataka. Speaking at a press conference here, he alleged that Modi was seeking votes on the basis of religion in the southern state. Gehlot also hit out at the BJP over an alleged threat by a party candidate in the Karnataka polls to wipe out Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and his family. "The Election Commission should ban Prime Minister Modi from campaigning," the Rajasthan chief minister said at a press conference here while responding to a question. "Read the law... if someone talks in the name of religion, on religious grounds in an election campaign, a ban should be imposed," he added. The Karnataka Assembly election is scheduled for May 10, and counting of votes will take place on May 13. Asked if the Bajrang Dal will be banned in Rajasthan, Gehlot said, "Whatever may be the name of an organisation... the real question is what is the role of that organisation."