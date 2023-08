The Congress on Tuesday claimed the slash in LPG prices by the Centre is the result of BJP's rout in the Karnataka polls and two "highly successful" opposition meetings, and said people should expect more such "gifts" as Prime Minister Narendra Modi becomes "even more desperate to cling on to his chair". Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said when the votes start decreasing, then the election gifts start getting distributed. "The merciless Modi government, which looted the hard earned money of the people, is now showing feigned goodwill towards the mothers and sisters," he said in Hindi on X. For nine and a half years, by selling Rs 400 LPG cylinders for Rs 1,100, they kept destroying the lives of the common people, Kharge said, asking, then why didn't any "affectionate gift" come to mind.