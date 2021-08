Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Breaking News, Latest Updates

According to Worldometer, the total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed over 201 million, including 4,279,300 fatalities. A total of 181,414,484 patients are reported to have recovered. IndiaTVNews.com brings you all the latest updates about the COVID-19 crisis. Stay Home, Stay Safe, and Stay Informed.

Latest India News