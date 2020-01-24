Friday, January 24, 2020
     
12 trains delayed due to low visibility, other operational reasons in Northern Railway region | Live Updates

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on January 24, 2020. LIVE UPDATES:

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 24, 2020 8:03 IST
Breaking News January 24

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on January 24, 2020. LIVE UPDATES:

 

  • Jan 24, 2020 7:22 AM (IST) Posted by Sidhant Mamtany

    President of Brazil to arrive in Delhi today

    President of Brazil, Jair Messias Bolsonaro to arrive in Delhi today for a 4 day state visit to India. He is the Chief Guest of Republic Day Parade 2020. 

  • Jan 24, 2020 7:21 AM (IST) Posted by Sidhant Mamtany

    Kejriwal and Amit Shah to hold public rallies in Delhi today

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will both hold rallies in Delhi today ahead of all-important assembly polls next month.

  • Jan 24, 2020 7:20 AM (IST) Posted by Sidhant Mamtany

    BJP President JP Nadda to hold two public rallies in Delhi today

    Newly appointed BJP President JP Nadda will hold two public rallies in Delhi today.

  • Jan 24, 2020 7:19 AM (IST) Posted by Sidhant Mamtany

    Supreme Court to hear coal block allocation scam cases today

    Supreme Court will hear the coal block allocation scam cases today.

  • Jan 24, 2020 7:17 AM (IST) Posted by Sidhant Mamtany

    Manish Sisodia to hold a public meeting in Delhi

    Ahead of Delhi Assembly Elections 2020, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to hold a public meeting in the national capital today. 

