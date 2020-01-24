12 trains delayed due to low visibility, other operational reasons in Northern Railway region | Live Updates

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on January 24, 2020. LIVE UPDATES:
President of Brazil, Jair Messias Bolsonaro to arrive in Delhi today for a 4 day state visit to India. He is the Chief Guest of Republic Day Parade 2020.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will both hold rallies in Delhi today ahead of all-important assembly polls next month.
Newly appointed BJP President JP Nadda will hold two public rallies in Delhi today.
Supreme Court will hear the coal block allocation scam cases today.
Ahead of Delhi Assembly Elections 2020, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to hold a public meeting in the national capital today.
