Friday, February 19, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Breaking News February 19 | LIVE
Live now

Breaking News February 19 | LIVE

Get all the latest news on coronavirus cases, news on the vaccine, business, politics, science, education, and much more in India and worldwide.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: February 19, 2021 8:04 IST
Breaking News February 19 | LIVE
Image Source : INDIA TV

Breaking News February 19 | LIVE

Daily dose of news plays a very important role in our daily life. For some people, the morning is incomplete without knowing what's happening across the world. Some digital-savvy people have a habit of consuming news even when they are travelling or in their free time. In today's world, where people rely on news websites for everything that's happening around, IndiaTV News provides you all the breaking news, latest news, breaking story videos, Live TV and top shows of IndiaTV, country's leading news channel on a single platform to ensure you don't miss anything important.

Internet, Twitter, Facebook are buzzing with breaking news and news alerts from India and the rest of the world. You can find here the LIVE COVERAGE of all breaking news alerts and latest news updates on just one page. IndiaTV Digital covers all top news as and when it happens and ensures its readers don't miss anything important.

 

Latest India News

Live updates :BREAKING NEWS LATEST NEWS UPDATES FEBRUARY 19

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Feb 19, 2021 7:58 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Uttarakhand: Search and rescue operation continues at Tapovan tunnel

  • Feb 19, 2021 7:58 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Delhi: Dense fog at Singhu border affects visibility

Top News

Latest News