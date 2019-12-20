India, US ask Pak to take 'immediate and irreversible action' against terrorists | Live Updates

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on December 20, 2019. LIVE UPDATES:
Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on December 20, 2019. LIVE UPDATES:
Voting begins for 16 constituencies in the fifth and final phase of Jharkhand Assembly Polls.
Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has issued a statement: "Entry and exit gates of Jamia Millia Islamia and Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh are closed. Trains will not be halting at these stations."
Fifth and final phase of Jharkhand Assembly Polls in 16 constituencies to begin at 7 am, today.
Top News
Latest News