  India, US ask Pak to take 'immediate and irreversible action' against terrorists | Live Updates
December 20, 2019
  • Dec 20, 2019 7:38 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Voting begins for fifth and final phase of Jharkhand Assembly Polls

    Voting begins for 16 constituencies in the fifth and final phase of Jharkhand Assembly Polls.

  • Dec 20, 2019 6:44 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Jamia Millia Islamia, Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh metro stattions to remain closed

    Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has issued a statement: "Entry and exit gates of Jamia Millia Islamia and Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh are closed. Trains will not be halting at these stations."

  • Dec 20, 2019 6:42 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Fifth and final phase of Jharkhand Assembly Polls to begin today

    Fifth and final phase of Jharkhand Assembly Polls in 16 constituencies to begin at 7 am, today.

