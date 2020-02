BREAKING: CBSE postpones Class 12 English exam in Northeast Delhi tomorrow BREAKING NEWS: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has postponed the Class 12 English exam scheduled for tomorrow in northeast Delhi. The English exam stands postponed at 73 centers in the Northeast region and 7 in east Delhi.

