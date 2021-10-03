Follow us on Image Source : PTI BJP to felicitate nationwide hospital staff on achievement of 100 crore COVID vaccine shots

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will felicitate doctors, nurses and hospital staff nationwide when 100 crore Covid vaccine shots have been administered to Indians. India has completed 90 crore inoculations of Covid 19 vaccines till now. Union Health minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday announced the development.

A source in the BJP told news agency ANI, "BJP will felicitate doctors, nurses and hospital staff nationwide. BJP MP, MLA, in charge and others will go to every district and area to thank and felicitate them. It is a big achievement for India."

"We have completed the number of 90 crore vaccinations so most probably by October 11 and 12 we will achieve this target. On that day we will felicitate them," a source said.

PM Modi said that the Arogya Setu app has helped a lot in preventing the spread of infection. He said, "Vaccine to everyone, under the free vaccine campaign, India has been able to apply about 90 crore vaccine doses today, so Co-WIN has a big role in it."

He also mentioned that hospitals and hospitality work in tandem. He said that on the occasion of World Tourism Day, "integrated health infra's positive impact reflects on tourism, especially after COVID". "More vaccination means more tourists, which is why vaccination in Himachal Pradesh, Andaman & Nicobar is at pace," the PM said.

Under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, a digital health ID will be provided to people which will contain their health records. The pilot project of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission had been announced by the prime minister from the ramparts of the Red Fort on August 15, 2020. Currently, Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission is being implemented in a pilot phase in six union territories.

