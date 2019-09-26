BJP workers protest outside Kejriwal’s residence over NRC jibe at Manoj Tiwari

Image Source : ANI BJP protests against Kejriwal over NRC jibe at Delhi BJP Chief

The NRC debate has heated up in the national capital as the Delhi unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday took to streets in protest against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for his comment against Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari. With BJP flags fluttering and anti-Kejriwal slogans reverberating, workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party were seen protesting outside Kejriwal's residence. Meanwhile, a massive police contingent was deployed for security even as BJP workers tried to breach the barricades.

The protest was against a comment by Kejriwal where he said that if the NRC is implemented in Delhi, Tiwari will have to leave the city.

"If NRC was implemented in Delhi, Tiwari will have to leave first," the Chief Minister had said.

In terms of optics and messaging, it only enthuses the BJP cadres while contributing very little to a nuanced issue like the NRC.

Meanwhile, a complaint was also filed against Kejriwal and AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj for their comments. The complaint was lodged by BJP leaders Neelkant Bakshi and Kapil Mishra for "spreading false rumours on NRC, lying on guidelines set by Supreme Court, and comparing citizens of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, and Rajasthan with infiltrators".

Tiwari has been demanding Nation Register of Citizenship in the national capital like in Assam, to root out illegal immigrants. Ahead of crucial Delhi polls slated for early next year, when the BJP hopes to make a comeback, both sides have been trying hard to milk the current controversy over the NRC.

