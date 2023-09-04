BJP questions Rahul Gandhi, Nitish Kumar for 'shameful silence' over Udhayanidhi's 'Sanatan Dharma' remarks

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday (September 4) came down heavily on 'I.N.D.I.A' alliance partners Rahul Gandhi, Nitish Kumar, and Tejashwi Yadav for their “silence” over ‘Sanatan Dharma’ remark by ally Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's son Udhayanidhi.

Former Union Minister and senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad accused the Opposition bloc of “opposing” the Hindu religion for vote bank politics and said that their silence on the matter is baffling and shocking.

This comes a day after a nationwide outrage erupted on the Chief Minister’s son’s remark.

“I am saying again that I only criticised Sanatana Dharma and that Sanatana Dharma should be eradicated. I will say this continuously. Few are being childish saying I invited for genocide while others are saying that Dravidam should be abolished. Does that mean DMKians should be killed?" Stalin’s son said defending his statement that Sanatan Dharma should be eradicated.

Addressing a press conference, BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the I.N.D.I.A alliance can go to any extent for votes.

“Udhayanidhi Stalin has compared Sanatana Dharma with Dengue and Malaria. The big question is why is Rahul Gandhi silent? It's been two days. He says that he is a Hindu, and goes to temples. He is proving that he did it for votes. Why are Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav silent? INDIA bloc is opposing the Hindu religion for votes. Their basic thought is anti-Hindu. This is their trend to go to any extent for votes,” he said.

Prasad reminded the Opposition that “Sanatan is eternal”.

“I want to remind all of them that Sanatan is eternal. the foundation pillar of India's culture and heritage is Sanatan,” the BJP leader said.

Describing the visits by the Opposition leaders “just a show”, Prasad asked Rahul Gandhi to speak up on the matter.

“This shameful silence by Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and other leaders like Nitish Kumar, and Tejashwi Yadav, is not only baffling, but shocking, to say the least. Will you go to any extend for your vote bank politics? All their visits to temples are just a show. Rahul Gandhi, please speak up on this issue. If you are swimming with Udayanidhi, you are bound to sink,” he said.

The BJP has come out with a strong fist against Stalin’s son’s statement with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and party president JP Nadda and other top leaders slamming the Opposition over the issue.

“These people have talked about 'Sanatan dharma' for vote bank appeasement. They have insulted ('Sanatan dharma'),” Amit Shah said during a rally in Rajasthan on Sunday.

Udhayanidhi has said that he's ready to face any action against him while accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for 'twisting' his statement and spreading fake news.

"I am ready to face whatever cases they file against me. BJP is scared of the I.N.D.I.A. alliance and to divert that they are saying all this. DMK's policy is One clan, one God," Udhayanidhi Stalin said.

(With ANI inputs)

