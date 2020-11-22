BJP leader Giriraj Singh wants Nitish Kumar to enact law against 'love jihad' in Bihar

Image Source : PTI Giriraj Singh wants Nitish Kumar to bring law against love jihad

Firebrand BJP leader and Union minister Giriraj Singh has advocated for enacting a law against the 'love jihad' in Bihar. Giriraj urged Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to realise that issues like love jihad and population control. He said that the topics have nothing to do with 'sampradayikta' (communalism).

Stating that it has become a menace in the country, Giriraj said, "It would be a great initiative if Bihar government introduces a law against love jihad. I appeal to CM Nitish Kumar to do the same." "If a law will be implemented in Bihar it will help maintain social harmony," he added.

"Love jihad is not only affecting the Hindu community but it is also affecting minority communities in our country. In Kerala, Christians are in large numbers and they are also worried and raised concerns over it. A statement of Syro-Malabar church pointed out that Christian girls are also being targeted and assaulted," Singh said.

Giriraj represents the Begusarai seat in the Lok Sabha. His remark comes in the backdrop of allegations by the Syro-Malabar church that Christian girls were being targeted and killed in the name of love jihad.

Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party governments in Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh announced to bring a law to check the menace of 'love jihad'.

