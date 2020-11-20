Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath government to bring law against 'love jihad'

Days after Madhya Pradesh and Haryana governments promised to bring a law against 'love jihad', the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has announced a similar measure. The Home department on Friday said that the government will enact a strict law to check the cases of love jihad, news agency ANI reported. The Home department said that it has already sent a proposal to the Department of Law to seek its opinion.

Earlier this week, the BJP govenments on Madhya Pradesh and Haryana announced to enact a law against love jihad.

The Shivraj Singh Chouhan government said that it will introduce Dharma Swatantrya (Religious Freedom) Bill 2020 in the next session of the state Assembly in view of the rising incidents of love jihad. State Home minister Narottam Mishra said that the proposed bill has a provision of a rigorous imprisonment for the period of five years for luring a person through fraud and forcing marriage by religious conversion. Such offence will be non-bailable.

A strict law against 'Love Jihad' will soon be brought in the state. Home Department has sent a proposal to the Department of Law: Home Department, Uttar Pradesh — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 20, 2020

In Haryana, the government said that a committee will be setup to draft a strict law against the menance. State Home minister Anil Vij said that action will take place against any person who is found "indulging in religious conversion by pressuring, tempting someone or is involved in any kind of conspiracy or tries to do so in the name of love".

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government is also mulling over bringing a law against religious conversion.

READ MORE: Madhya Pradesh preps up proposal against 'love jihad'

READ MORE: After Madhya Pradesh, Haryana mulls law against love jihad

Latest India News