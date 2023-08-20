'Speaking like China's propaganda machinery': BJP hits back at Rahul Gandhi on his remark over border issue

Follow us on Image Source : FILE/PTI Prasad targeted Gandhi on his comment on India-China border dispute

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday responded to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on his claim that China has grabbed grazing land in Ladakh saying the Wayanad MP was defaming India by making statements like Beijing's “propaganda machinery”.

Senior BJP leader and former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said China had to withdraw in Galwan due to the bravery and sacrifices of the Indian soldiers terming Gandhi's claims as “absolutely wrong”.

His reaction comes hours after Gandhi in Ladakh claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assertion that not an inch of the land in Ladakh has been taken over by China is not true.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur also slammed Gandhi saying when our Army was giving a befitting reply to the Chinese Army, Congress leader was busy having secret talks with Chinese officials.

What Rahul Gandhi said

Gandhi, who is visiting Ladakh to pay tributes to his father and former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary, said the people of Ladakh are concerned about their grazing land "taken over by the Chinese Army,"

“Whatever you have said about Ladakh is absolutely wrong… I condemn your entire statement on behalf of the party. Rahul Gandhi ji, you are raising questions over our soldiers' bravery and sacrifice in Galwan… Why do you defame India visiting there? Why do you become China's propaganda machinery,” the BJP leader asked.

He alleged whenever Gandhi visits border area he says something and he offers propaganda to China against India. Prasad said that China had to withdraw in Galwan due to the bravery and sacrifice of Indian soldiers.

“Is it the truth or not?” he asked, alleging that it has become the "nature of Rahul Gandhi to make anti-India statements".

The BJP leader questioned Gandhi’s understanding of issues related to India’s security and appealed to the Congress leader to not weaken the morale of the country with such remarks.

“We will debate with you on how much you understand the needs of India’s security… But please in matters of security, do not weaken the morale of India,” Prasad said.

India-China ties nosedived significantly following the fierce clash in the Galwan Valley in June 2020 that marked the most serious military conflict between the two sides in decades.

Indian and Chinese troops are locked in an over three-year confrontation in certain friction points in eastern Ladakh even as the two sides completed disengagement from several areas following extensive diplomatic and military talks.

